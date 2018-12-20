Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,073 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18 million, down from 28,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 2.11 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Ltdsh (TGH) by 43.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 75,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,814 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, up from 174,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Ltdsh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 48,176 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 53.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EBITDA $105.3M; 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 14.08% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.06 per share. EA’s profit will be $534.78M for 10.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.25% EPS growth.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $238.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 335,100 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 2. M Partners upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $82 target in Wednesday, October 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, August 31 to “Neutral”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 26. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 31 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $102,810 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, October 22. Miele Laura sold $117,287 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. Shares for $17,162 were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $169,650 was made by Bruzzo Chris on Tuesday, September 4. 7,883 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $670,259 were sold by Jorgensen Blake J. On Monday, October 1 the insider Soderlund Patrick sold $587,928.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 235,769 shares. Bamco Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Massachusetts Fincl Service Commerce Ma invested in 9.70M shares. Transamerica Fincl invested in 540 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,679 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 85,600 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc owns 5,675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 31,837 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 152,028 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.07% or 2.83M shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% or 16,140 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Textainer Group Holdings Limited had 30 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of TGH in report on Wednesday, August 5 to “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 14 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) on Monday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, January 15.