Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 7.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 2,740 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 41,010 shares with $4.66M value, up from 38,270 last quarter. Kimberly now has $39.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 1.18M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) stake by 8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 32,551 shares as Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)’s stock rose 18.99%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 374,459 shares with $15.15M value, down from 407,010 last quarter. Benefitfocus Inc now has $1.34B valuation. The stock decreased 16.01% or $8.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.08 million shares traded or 305.98% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has risen 89.94% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Three-quarters of millennials eligible for a health savings account have enrolled in one, according to Benefitfocus; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $420,287 activity. Shares for $30,000 were sold by Pelzer Francis J. on Tuesday, August 21. Another trade for 4,045 shares valued at $148,896 was made by Dussault Jonathon E on Tuesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.20, from 3.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold BNFT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.30 million shares or 49.17% less from 57.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Benefitfocus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.88% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 3,437 shares to 40,671 valued at $5.87M in 2018Q3. It also upped Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 19,641 shares and now owns 66,671 shares. Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Benefitfocus had 6 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained the shares of BNFT in report on Friday, November 30 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, November 2. Raymond James maintained the shares of BNFT in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Shares for $111,180 were sold by Melucci Jeffrey P.. $116,551 worth of stock was sold by Powell Aaron on Wednesday, July 25. PALMER ANTHONY J. had sold 6,445 shares worth $756,256. Azbell Michael T. also sold $1.56M worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 0 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 8. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 2. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 16. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of KMB in report on Wednesday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KMB in report on Friday, August 31 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 6 report.

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) stake by 8,318 shares to 5,995 valued at $545,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) stake by 10,155 shares and now owns 8,771 shares. United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.