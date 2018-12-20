Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 5.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 19,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.98 million, down from 337,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 458,768 shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 23.06% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 13.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 58,831 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, down from 67,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 2.57M shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 1.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 7.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.03 per share. VTR’s profit will be $340.97M for 16.16 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 4% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q2.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. Cobb John D. sold $650,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 30,942 shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A, worth $1.79M.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $251.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 35,412 shares to 42,900 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2.

Among 12 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxar Technologies Ltd by 370,024 shares to 761,020 shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 338,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).