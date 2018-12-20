Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 37,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.39 million, up from 510,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 63.05 million shares traded or 59.30% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 6.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.33M, down from 27,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $845.39. About 10,816 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grimes & reported 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adage Gp Limited Liability Com has 10.89M shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Communications has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins has 0.92% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.63M shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 29,335 are held by Rdl Fincl Incorporated. Moreover, Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 172,515 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 34,916 shares. Associated Banc holds 377,335 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors stated it has 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,886 shares. Ally owns 1.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 200,000 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation owns 54,787 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, July 22. JP Morgan maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, January 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Jefferies. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Friday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 26. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, December 3 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $170.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 35,000 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 336.73% or $1.65 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. WTM’s profit will be $3.64M for 182.20 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.30% negative EPS growth.