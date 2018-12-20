Emerald Advisers Has Raised Patterson (PTEN) Position; Teradata (TDC)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Teradata Corp (TDC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.20, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 132 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 126 decreased and sold their stock positions in Teradata Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 114.81 million shares, down from 117.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Teradata Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 94 Increased: 69 New Position: 63.

Emerald Advisers Inc increased Patterson (PTEN) stake by 60.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Emerald Advisers Inc acquired 44,719 shares as Patterson (PTEN)’s stock declined 22.31%. The Emerald Advisers Inc holds 119,128 shares with $2.04M value, up from 74,409 last quarter. Patterson now has $2.34 billion valuation. It closed at $10.79 lastly. It is down 41.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M

Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 4.41% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation for 305,054 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc owns 1.44 million shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 3.10 million shares. The New York-based First Eagle Investment Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 166,600 shares.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 20,991 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (TDC) has declined 2.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 22.73% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.44 per share. TDC’s profit will be $40.19M for 26.82 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy had 6 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, October 26 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Friday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Friday, July 6 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

Emerald Advisers Inc decreased Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR) stake by 35,060 shares to 1.02M valued at $17.03 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Box Inc stake by 190,810 shares and now owns 818,687 shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold PTEN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 1.11% less from 201.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 179,948 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 52,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 10.12M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 433,748 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 393,133 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 3.28M shares. Sterling Lc reported 53,177 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management holds 0.02% or 3,010 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 43,478 shares. Ranger Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.02% or 64,900 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 7.00M shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 137,795 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 13,827 shares.

