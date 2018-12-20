Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 11.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 28,091 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock declined 12.41%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 215,894 shares with $34.87 million value, down from 243,985 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $7.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 54,844 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 128.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) had a decrease of 3.23% in short interest. NXTTF’s SI was 3.08 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.23% from 3.18M shares previously. With 1.69M avg volume, 2 days are for NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s short sellers to cover NXTTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.09% or $0.0669 during the last trading session, reaching $0.76. About shares traded. Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-1.01 EPS, down 172.97% or $0.64 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-1.15 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.17% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21700 target in Monday, November 26 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20200 target in Thursday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SRPT shares while 85 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 58.95 million shares or 2.48% more from 57.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.41% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Ascend Lc accumulated 0.45% or 56,071 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 21,343 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 32,407 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.08% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 600 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 13,731 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 272 shares. Prentiss Smith And Company reported 722 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 37 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 70 shares. Partner Inv Mgmt LP owns 1,748 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 4,846 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $26.39 million activity. Barry Richard sold $9.78 million worth of stock. Another trade for 16,695 shares valued at $2.01 million was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S. The insider Cumbo Alexander sold $4.64M. $13.74M worth of stock was sold by Mahatme Sandesh on Wednesday, October 24. Another trade for 6,667 shares valued at $936,714 was made by Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf on Thursday, November 1. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN sold $1.32 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Wednesday, October 31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Pluralsight Inc stake by 68,775 shares to 459,141 valued at $14.69M in 2018Q3. It also upped Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 41,980 shares and now owns 157,987 shares. Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) was raised too.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Sarepta Into PROMOVI Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Sarepta Therapeutics – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRU, SRPT, NLSN – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Stock More Than Doubles This Year So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

More notable recent Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cannmart signs product acquisition agreement with Weed Me – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cannmart Signs Supply Agreement with AgraFlora Organics Providing it with Up to 10% of Production – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Namaste’s Last Quarter Was A Total Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Cannvas Integrating Systems with Partner Namaste Technologies Inc. for Revenue Share Partnership – Investing News Network” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “BIG News from Cutting-Edge Canadian Cannabis Producer – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Namaste Technologies Inc. develops, makes, and distributes vaporizers and accessories for aromatherapy purposes worldwide. The company has market cap of $237.39 million. It primarily offers Guru, an improved vaporizer capable of seamlessly vaporizing liquids, concentrates, and dry herbs from a single portable unit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides its products under the brand names of Namaste Vapes, Green Vapes, Grizzly Originals, Vape Gossip, VaporSeller, and Groovy Vapes.