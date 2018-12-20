Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 97.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 95,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $261,000, down from 98,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 1.24 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 5.09 million shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fast Retailing Co Ltd (FRCOY) by 7,300 shares to 201,243 shares, valued at $10.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guggenheim Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 68,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.68M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd holds 67,539 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 12,736 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Millennium Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 6,639 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 20,942 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.93% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 25,450 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 0% or 27,402 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc invested in 645,526 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Alphamark Advsrs Llc has 28,544 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 5,314 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. On Tuesday, July 31 BOLDEA LUCIAN sold $364,912 worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 3,523 shares. $2.00 million worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was sold by Costa Mark J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Bancorp reported 621,333 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Renaissance Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Salient Tru Company Lta has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Corbyn Inv Md accumulated 47,924 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Amer Century Cos Inc has 3.57 million shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 10,300 shares. 2.01M were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. First owns 38,267 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.27% or 636,166 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,916 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,164 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Next Financial Gru invested in 5,242 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53M for 21.52 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.17 million activity. Shares for $616,760 were sold by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca on Wednesday, November 28. Pelch Steven J. sold 6,409 shares worth $475,774. The insider DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold 47,530 shares worth $3.51M.

Among 30 analysts covering Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,100 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.