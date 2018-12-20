New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 44.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,007 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $690,000, down from 16,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 475,190 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 348,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.13 million, up from 338,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 24,881 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’

Among 12 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. GTT Communications had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of GTT in report on Friday, May 4 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 16 by Pacific Crest. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 4. The company was maintained on Friday, March 2 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 3. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Pacific Crest. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, December 13. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by William Blair.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $192.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 59,000 shares to 283,100 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “DITCO Selects GTT for Transatlantic Wavelength Services – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “GTT to Participate in December 2018 Conferences – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GTT -13% on swing to Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. Pelch Steven J. sold $475,774 worth of stock or 6,409 shares. Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold $616,760 worth of stock or 9,070 shares. MONSER EDWARD L sold $4.57 million worth of stock or 60,000 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $153.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 5,635 shares to 12,955 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Emerson Electric Now And Cash In Later – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Emerson Electric, Genpact, IBM, Lululemon, Manchester United, Sherwin-Williams, SCANA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Far Could Emerson Electric Fall? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Emerson Electric’s FQ4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Company has 227,893 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. West Coast Finance Limited stated it has 8,195 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust Com, a New York-based fund reported 7,770 shares. 103,942 are held by Peak Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Mengis has 0.42% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,984 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp stated it has 17,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Regal Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.32% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,348 shares. Td Asset reported 1.42 million shares stake. Virtu Fincl Lc invested in 12,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.53% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Nbt Bankshares N A has 20,669 shares. 1,928 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc. Eastern Bank & Trust owns 48,343 shares.