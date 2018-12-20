Franklin Resources Inc decreased Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) stake by 11.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 282,290 shares as Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR)’s stock declined 17.70%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 2.25M shares with $25.27M value, down from 2.53 million last quarter. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc now has $810.96M valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 351,131 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has risen 31.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 12.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas acquired 44,500 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 400,450 shares with $39.39M value, up from 355,950 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $120.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 4.39 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.15 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $16.94M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold WAIR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 89.63 million shares or 0.52% more from 89.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 24,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,873 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 2.52 million shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 25,461 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 238,805 shares. 12,321 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp. Cna Finance Corporation reported 62,470 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 31,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 123,621 shares. 301,323 are owned by Millennium Management. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 131,974 shares. 4.53 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. 23,400 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. Weitz Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1.80M shares.

Franklin Resources Inc increased South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) stake by 144,768 shares to 151,748 valued at $5.35M in 2018Q3. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 417,173 shares and now owns 4.52M shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft slides 14.4% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings: Turnaround Story With Wheels – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2018. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Renews Multi-Year Agreement with BAE Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wesco Aircraft Q3 Results: All-Around Improvement Boosted By Cyclical Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Medtronic After String Of Outperformances (NYSE:MDT) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Mazor Robotics NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs programmer for Medtronic InterStim device – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FDA Approves Smart Programmer for the InterStim System – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Surprising Medtronic Is Making Strides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Healthcor Mngmt Lp stated it has 5.51% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd holds 0.08% or 2,828 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 1,130 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 42,385 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs has invested 2.95% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 179,361 shares in its portfolio. Sabal holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 320,481 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Philadelphia Trust accumulated 157,856 shares or 1.27% of the stock. 70,613 were reported by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,318 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Etrade Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 73,021 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,255 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Among 13 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Medtronic had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22. Needham upgraded the shares of MDT in report on Monday, August 13 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 22. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, November 21. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. On Monday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 13,000 shares to 5,000 valued at $1.60M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Carolina Finl Corp New (NASDAQ:CARO) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 39,000 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.