Encompass Health (EHC) Analyzed By Jefferies; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Analysts at Jefferies has begun coverage on shares of Encompass Health (EHC) in a note issued to clients on 20 December. The financial firm set an Buy rating on the $6.39 billion market cap company.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) investors sentiment is 0.88 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is flat, as only 178 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 203 decreased and sold their holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 113.27 million shares, up from 112.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Jacobs Engineering Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 11 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 173 Increased: 116 New Position: 62.

Among 3 analysts covering Encompass Health (EHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encompass Health has $86 highest and $75 lowest target. $80.33’s average target is 24.35% above currents $64.6 stock price. Encompass Health had 3 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EHC in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.39 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 19.84 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Analysts await Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.7 per share. EHC’s profit will be $79.15M for 20.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Encompass Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 49.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 5.28% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for 248,268 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 226,161 shares or 5.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 4.92% invested in the company for 868,135 shares. The Arkansas-based Lathrop Investment Management Corp has invested 4.85% in the stock. Ci Global Investments Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.60 million shares.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.72 million for 13.40 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.