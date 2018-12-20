Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 23.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.30 million, down from 118,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 18.06M shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.38 million, down from 12.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 294,573 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 3.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 25/04/2018 – Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Extend Their Project Recovery Agreement; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Deep Cervical Flexor Muscle Endurance With Neck Position Sense and Body Balance; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Cash Flow From Ops $52.4 Million; 27/03/2018 – Study Finds Impact on Endurance Athlete Performance with Electric Field-Generating Compression Garments; 07/05/2018 – Warriors Enhance Strength and Endurance with Veterans Charity; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 21/03/2018 – Sport Endurance Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Yield Endurance, Enters into Strategic Partnership with Madison Partners; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS SAYS DIRECTORATE OF INDUSTRIES, MAHARASHTRA GOVT ISSUED AN ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE TO CO

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,267 shares to 894,887 shares, valued at $147.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Lovely Quarter, Investors Disagree – Seeking Alpha” on October 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan (JPM) call put ratio 1.3 calls to 1 put with focus on ATM January 100 calls and puts into FOMC – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Diplomat to Participate in 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan – 5.75% Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of JPM in report on Tuesday, February 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Buckingham Research. Nomura maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 5 by UBS. Vining Sparks maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $95 target in Friday, April 28 report. UBS reinitiated JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 17 by KBW. Nomura maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Friday, October 13. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $91 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 99,991 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins Co. Skba Capital Limited owns 145,532 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 2.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 430,320 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 3,759 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,279 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 292,074 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.98% of the stock. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 26,844 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc invested 3.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co Inc owns 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,575 shares. 110,642 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com has 130,304 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 103,494 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 805,508 shares stake.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.82 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.55, from 1.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold EIGI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 130.15 million shares or 1.61% more from 128.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 148,337 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 28,246 shares. Two Sigma Lc stated it has 10,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 19,847 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management owns 770,301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 4.84 million shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 15,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 249,030 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% or 6.30 million shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Tudor Investment Et Al owns 39,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 99,700 shares. Hartford Investment Com stated it has 24,800 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 60,905 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Llc owns 26,458 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Endurance International Group Holdings had 30 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EIGI in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Underweight” rating. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of EIGI in report on Wednesday, November 7 to “Perform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 4. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EIGI in report on Monday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. SunTrust maintained Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) rating on Friday, November 17. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $8.0 target. As per Wednesday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EIGI in report on Tuesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, November 5, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained the shares of EIGI in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.