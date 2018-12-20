Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Energen Corp (EGN) by 70.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 26,003 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,115 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $958,000, down from 37,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Energen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 3.44 million shares traded or 104.39% up from the average. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGN News: 21/05/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN IS VERY UNDERVALUED – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN WORTH MORE THAN $100 A SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN – TO CONDUCT IN-DEPTH REVIEW OF BUSINESS PLAN, COMPETITIVE POSITIONING, & POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 21/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN IS WORTH OVER $100 PER SHARE – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN IN PACT WITH CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP – ESTIMATES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 92.0 MBOEPD – 99.0 MBOEPD; 08/05/2018 – Number of ‘For’ Votes for Energen Nominees Ranged From 55.4M to 81.4M; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $356.2 MLN VS $240.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN – DUE TO APPOINTMENTS, BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Energen 1Q Rev $356.2M

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 141.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 672,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.63M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 2.04 million shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q Rev $1.18B; 30/05/2018 – SCANA Corp Delays Declaration of Div on Common Stk for 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION `OPTIMISTIC’ FOR CLOSING SCANA TAKEOVER IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-ga; 22/04/2018 – DJ SCANA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCG); 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 23/04/2018 – SCANA Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 SCG: Contractors failed to stop wasting supplies at S.C. nuclear plant site despite warnings. Story by @Andy_Ed_Brown & @thadmoore; 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q Net $169M; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE PASSES SCANA RATE CUT: AP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold SCG shares while 131 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 83.14 million shares or 4.28% less from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Investment reported 5,995 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 12,708 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 36,347 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 35,350 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Moreover, Visionary Asset Management Incorporated has 0.83% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 66,194 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 5.29M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Tdam Usa invested in 0.02% or 7,140 shares. North Carolina-based Cap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.32% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). First Manhattan accumulated 133 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 13,546 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Banced Corp has 14,539 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com owns 504 shares. Captrust Advsrs has 0.01% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG).

Among 13 analysts covering SCANA (NYSE:SCG), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. SCANA had 45 analyst reports since August 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SCG in report on Monday, December 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 15. On Monday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) rating on Monday, November 13. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $46 target. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, October 29 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, January 4. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Mizuho. Bank of America initiated SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $49.0 target.

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Guggenheim Upgrades SCANA Corp (SCG) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Dollar Tree, Scana and Mastercard – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Energen Corporation had 147 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, December 9. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 11. Susquehanna maintained the shares of EGN in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of EGN in report on Friday, December 15 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by iBERIA Capital Partners on Tuesday, March 22 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, October 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.52, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold EGN shares while 123 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 83.52 million shares or 5.18% less from 88.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 77,200 were reported by Gabelli And Inv Advisers. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Com accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc invested in 269,098 shares. Optimum Investment owns 1,900 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In accumulated 3,572 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta invested in 0.07% or 100,000 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 4,410 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). 2,513 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Financial Architects reported 1,123 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.72% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) or 1.61 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 136,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $960.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,335 shares to 199,123 shares, valued at $27.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 sale for $252.19 million activity. ICAHN CARL C also bought $14.10M worth of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) on Thursday, July 26.

More notable recent Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energen: Greater Than 35% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Put Halcon Out Of Its Misery – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamondback’s Home Run – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy, Energen shareholders approve merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.