Energi Token (ETK) dropped $-0.000113454 for a day

Energi Token (ETK) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000113454 or -13.04% trading at $0.00075636. According to Crypto Experts, Energi Token (ETK) eyes $0.000831996 target on the road to $0.00194316550197794. ETK last traded at CoinBene exchange. It had high of $0.00094545 and low of $0.000680724 for December 19-20. The open was $0.000869814.

Energi Token (ETK) is down -29.05% in the last 30 days from $0.001066 per coin. Its down -71.39% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002644 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ETK traded at $0.00 (non existent). ETK has 2.50B coins mined giving it $1.89M market cap. Energi Token maximum coins available are 2.31B. ETK uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/11/2017.

Energi Mine is a decentralized energy platform that matches customers with smaller generators, as well as creating a global eco-system whereby users are rewarded with tokens (Energi Tokens – ETK) for energy-efficient behaviour. These ETK tokens can be exchanged for fiat currencies or held to pay for future energy bills/Electric Vehicle charging.