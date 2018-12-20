Masco Corp (MAS) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 203 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 225 decreased and sold stakes in Masco Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 262.79 million shares, down from 268.45 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Masco Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 183 Increased: 141 New Position: 62.

More important recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Takeda Pharma’s ADRs to trade on NYSE – MarketWatch” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Masco, Ralph Lauren and Microchip Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 29.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.44 per share. MAS’s profit will be $174.13M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.86 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 709,713 shares traded. Masco Corporation (MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Water Asset Management Llc holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation for 83,398 shares. Gratia Capital Llc owns 129,708 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Management Llc has 2.73% invested in the company for 861,465 shares. The Missouri-based Argent Capital Management Llc has invested 2.42% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 711,754 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Penn Va Corp New stake by 9,924 shares to 9,114 valued at $734,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wideopenwest Inc stake by 68,280 shares and now owns 23,608 shares. World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) was reduced too.