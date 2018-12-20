Ensco (ESV) Was Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold; 1 Analysts Covering ManTech International (MANT)

In a analysts note made public on Thursday morning, Societe Generale decreased shares of Ensco (NYSE:ESV) to a Hold rating from a Buy rating.

Among 2 analysts covering Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mantech International had 2 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, August 6. SunTrust upgraded ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) rating on Friday, July 6. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $66 target. See ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) latest ratings:

06/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $47 New Target: $50 Maintain

06/07/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $66 Upgrade

More notable recent Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ensco Launches Groundbreaking Continuous Tripping Technology – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Rowan Cos. (RDC), and Ensco (ESV) Announce Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period – StreetInsider.com” published on November 20, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy, Encana Tumble into Tuesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ensco plc shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oceanic Limited has 2.36% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 134,700 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Keybank National Association Oh owns 0% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 67,581 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 275,030 shares. Moreover, Schroder Mngmt Gp Inc has 0% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 101,600 shares. Wasatch reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 375,000 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Hourglass Cap Ltd Com has invested 1.76% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). 58,200 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). The California-based Cap Guardian Trust has invested 1.69% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 11,255 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 54,078 shares.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Among 6 analysts covering Ensco (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ensco has $10 highest and $5 lowest target. $7.13’s average target is 99.44% above currents $3.575 stock price. Ensco had 6 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $5 target in Thursday, August 9 report. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 12 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 21 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by Wells Fargo.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $27,990 activity. $27,990 worth of stock was sold by Brady Steven Joseph on Wednesday, November 14.

The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 5.60M shares traded. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ManTech Wins $35 Million Award for Research and Development of Future Marine Corps Warfighting Technologies – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase ManTech International Corp At $55, Earn 16.7% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ManTech Appoints John McNiff as Senior Vice President, Business Development of Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions Group – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “As the Pentagon Tightens Its Belt, These Companies Could Get Squeezed – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManTech International, Canadian National Railway and ITT – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 11 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.57 million shares or 1.25% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 136,400 are owned by Td Asset Management. Alpha Windward Ltd Company stated it has 8,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 2,591 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 32,594 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.16% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 67,300 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 33,783 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 3,947 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 187,682 shares. 2.21 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 447 shares. Amg Natl Tru State Bank invested in 16,639 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Franklin Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 581,630 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd accumulated 73,031 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $5.16 million activity. 63,645 ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) shares with value of $4.16 million were sold by Phillips Kevin M. $329,350 worth of stock was sold by Bjornaas Judith L on Tuesday, August 28.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 8,704 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 9.06% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Company’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies | Infiniti Research