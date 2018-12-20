Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 4.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 16,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,496 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.42 million, down from 383,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 2.89M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 23.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smith A.O. Corp (AOS) by 18.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,367 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12M, up from 49,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A.O. Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 2.39 million shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Marsico Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Invest Of America accumulated 226,109 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 16,306 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Next Group accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 393,295 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.08% or 138,310 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.44% or 122,960 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Da Davidson & holds 0% or 4,883 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,448 shares stake. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 5. As per Thursday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $66 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 5. Boenning & Scattergood maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 8.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,429 shares to 8,594 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 7,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,602 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity.

Since September 30, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $200,037 activity.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 29.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $1 per share. CPB’s profit will be $213.76 million for 13.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 6% are positive. Campbell Soup had 72 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6000 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. UBS maintained the shares of CPB in report on Friday, August 31 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, May 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was initiated on Wednesday, February 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, May 21 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CPB in report on Friday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 1 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.