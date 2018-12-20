Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report $0.22 EPS on January, 24.OPBK’s profit would be $3.47M giving it 9.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, OP Bancorp’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 58,091 shares traded or 71.97% up from the average. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OPBK News: 23/04/2018 DJ OP Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPBK); 26/04/2018 – OP Bancorp 1Q EPS 22c

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased Manitex International Inc (MNTX) stake by 10.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 68,619 shares as Manitex International Inc (MNTX)’s stock declined 37.27%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 598,060 shares with $6.30 million value, down from 666,679 last quarter. Manitex International Inc now has $118.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 100,406 shares traded or 85.56% up from the average. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 16.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Open Bank that provides banking services and products in California. The company has market cap of $128.63 million. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including business line of credit, business term loans, and commercial real estate term loans; trade financing services and products comprising issuance of letters of credit, import and export financing, revolving lines of credit, clean and documentary collections, and others; small and medium sized business administration lending products; and home mortgage financial solutions.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Bridgewater Bancshares stake by 49,580 shares to 134,070 valued at $1.75M in 2018Q3. It also upped Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) stake by 26,946 shares and now owns 111,243 shares. Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was raised too.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $51,524 activity. Another trade for 4,400 shares valued at $51,524 was made by GIGLIOTTI ROBERT S on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.09, from 2.2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold MNTX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 10.85 million shares or 0.72% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru has 175,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 100 shares. Shufro Rose And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 381,650 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perritt Cap Management Inc reported 188,733 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 432,700 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 15,000 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Com has 0.4% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 54,673 shares. Shaker Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.75% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). California Public Employees Retirement reported 54,900 shares stake. Moreover, Adirondack And Mngmt Inc has 0.59% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 31,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 88,171 shares. Usca Ria Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 156,590 shares.

Analysts await Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. MNTX’s profit will be $1.57 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Manitex International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.