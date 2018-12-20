EPS for Starbucks (SBUX) Expected At $0.64; Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Shorts Up By 54.65%

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) had an increase of 54.65% in short interest. NFX’s SI was 14.56 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 54.65% from 9.42M shares previously. With 13.12M avg volume, 1 days are for Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX)’s short sellers to cover NFX’s short positions. The SI to Newfield Exploration Company’s float is 7.42%. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 9.19M shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has declined 45.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD SEES FY CAPEX $1.3B; 08/05/2018 – Newfield Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 16/03/2018 S&P REVISES NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION – CREDIT AGREEMENT ADDED MECHANICS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS SO LONG AS COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY NOT EXCEED $2.75 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration: Credit Agreement Increases Aggregate Commitments to $2B From $1.8B; 01/05/2018 – Newfield Exploration 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED MATURITY FROM JUNE 25, 2020 TO MAY 1, 2023

Analysts expect Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $0.64 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.54% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. SBUX’s profit would be $793.99 million giving it 25.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Starbucks Corporation’s analysts see 3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 1,609 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold Starbucks Corporation shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ckw Fincl, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,080 shares. Wade G W holds 191,383 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 2,419 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 2.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.92 million are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Mengis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 22,509 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 24,216 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 5,720 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Associate has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blair William & Il owns 2.68 million shares. Provise Management Lc reported 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Co holds 0.14% or 22,483 shares. Washington Trust Bank has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.47 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. Shares for $809,738 were sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III on Monday, August 20. The insider TERUEL JAVIER G sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78M. BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200 worth of stock.

Among 16 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Starbucks had 21 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 21 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank on Friday, July 6 to “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, November 2. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 27. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $53 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 10.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $472,766 activity. $472,766 worth of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) was sold by Boothby Lee K.

Among 9 analysts covering Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Newfield Exploration had 14 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28. The stock of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) on Sunday, November 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 5. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 10 by Seaport Global.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold Newfield Exploration Company shares while 122 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 188.73 million shares or 2.24% less from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Llc holds 30,661 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Ameriprise Financial invested in 161,533 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 22,249 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 389,931 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Llp accumulated 106,195 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 2.51 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset L P reported 513,059 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 15,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Corporation invested in 0.01% or 37,289 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested 0.26% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 0.22% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Moreover, Wellington Gp Llp has 0.16% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Regions Fin reported 0.01% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX).

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The company's principal areas of operation include the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah. It has a 5.54 P/E ratio. It also holds oil producing assets offshore China.