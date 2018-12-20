Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 63.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 10,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,396 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $223,000, down from 17,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 8.73M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 3,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.69 million, down from 88,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $164.59. About 3.39M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 31. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Wednesday, June 20 report. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, June 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 16.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $626.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 47,708 shares to 537,073 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 18.96 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Campbell Ann Marie had sold 13,457 shares worth $2.32 million. On Monday, November 19 VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 11,500 shares. Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $42,405 was made by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. $2.19M worth of stock was sold by Lennie William G. on Monday, August 20. Kadre Manuel bought 2,000 shares worth $354,960.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Peoples Fincl Corp accumulated 1,395 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability owns 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 68,163 shares. Hilltop reported 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hamel Assocs Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 12,084 shares. Frontier Communications stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.7% or 77,433 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp holds 0.37% or 22,171 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,197 shares. Hwg Hldg Lp reported 3,636 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.81% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability Company holds 3.87% or 101,970 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 0.83% stake.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18 million for 12.47 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jyske Bank on Friday, March 18 to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 18. Hilliard Lyons initiated eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Tuesday, August 30. Hilliard Lyons has “Long-Term Buy” rating and $35 target. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, October 22. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, April 13. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, July 19 to “Outperform”. Argus Research maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Monday, June 5 with “Buy”.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. The insider Park Joo Man sold $522,528. Jones Wendy Elizabeth sold $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, July 23. Another trade for 36,000 shares valued at $1.04M was made by OMIDYAR PIERRE M on Tuesday, November 20. Doerger Brian J. sold $99,473 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Principal Grp has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.68 million shares. 474,798 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management invested in 36,950 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 1.29% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17.88 million shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). M Holdings Incorporated holds 0.08% or 8,869 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 0.01% stake. Hs Mngmt Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.99% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Com accumulated 361,176 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 205,900 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 73,985 shares. 7,447 are held by Round Table Service Limited Liability Company.