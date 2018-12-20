Mason Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 75.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc bought 654,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.28M, up from 866,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 9.05M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 21.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 20,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35M, up from 94,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 1.92 million shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 24.33% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Liberty Global had 59 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 19. Societe Generale initiated the shares of LBTYA in report on Tuesday, December 6 with “Buy” rating. UBS upgraded Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Friday, August 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, February 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, April 20. Barclays Capital maintained Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Monday, October 16 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 11 by Macquarie Research. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Liberty Global Shares Enters Oversold Territory (LBTYA) – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global, Inc. (LBTYA) CEO Mike Fries on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 10, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.85 million activity. On Friday, November 2 the insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $198,420. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $248,475 was made by Smith Jimmi Sue on Friday, November 2. Shares for $26,266 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. Shares for $163,300 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $346,600 was bought by ROHR JAMES E. 20,000 shares were bought by BEHRMAN PHILIP G, worth $330,200 on Friday, November 16.

Among 24 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EQT Corporation had 102 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was reinitiated by Suntrust Robinson. Howard Weil upgraded EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, July 14 to “Sector Outperform” rating. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by GMP Securities. On Thursday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 2, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report.