Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 1.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.35M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 726,328 shares traded or 38.39% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 5.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 11.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.45 million, down from 24,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $368.44. About 795,678 shares traded or 45.16% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, June 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 5 to “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, December 2. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $506 target. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 24 by Suntrust Robinson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 114,563 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 1.20 million shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 16 shares. 2,472 were reported by Cadence Cap Mgmt. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 2,919 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Marlowe Prtn Limited Partnership owns 6.79% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 21,840 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.04% or 750 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 39,210 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16,477 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 344 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% or 4,248 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gru has 1.25% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 351,892 shares. Tobam owns 51,988 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $4.73 million activity. TAYLOR KEITH D sold 2,000 shares worth $863,293. 280 shares were sold by Meyers Charles J, worth $124,079 on Monday, July 16. Another trade for 2,792 shares valued at $1.07 million was made by Lee Yau Tat on Thursday, November 15.

Among 14 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 49 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $33 target in Thursday, August 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on Wednesday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 1. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Tuesday, May 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $50 target. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.