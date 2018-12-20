Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 25,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.71 million, up from 566,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 489,360 shares traded or 16.20% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 5.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 218.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 82,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 119,924 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 5.97M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 40.48% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.48% the S&P500.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59M and $74.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 50,264 shares to 6,944 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,191 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold JCOM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.27 million shares or 0.33% less from 45.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com reported 35 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt holds 66,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 383 shares. Visionary Asset stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Rothschild Asset Us stated it has 429,681 shares. 70 were reported by First Personal Fincl Services. Cardinal Ltd Ct accumulated 592,024 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 39,300 shares. Brookstone Mgmt has 6,379 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,920 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.97% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Geode Capital Lc reported 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Brown Advisory has 11,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.01% or 3,080 shares in its portfolio.

