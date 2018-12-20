Among 5 analysts covering Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Interpublic Gr of Cos had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $25 target in Thursday, September 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IPG in report on Monday, October 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) latest ratings:

24/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $27 New Target: $28 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $28 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $24 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $24 New Target: $25 Upgrade

25/07/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

B. Riley FBR issued to investors and clients in a recent research note that it started coverage on Espey Mfg. \u0026 Electronics Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:ESP) stock, with “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 137 shares traded. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (AMEX:ESP) has risen 23.87% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.87% the S&P500.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, makes, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.83 million. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground radar, and ground mobile power applications. It has a 22.51 P/E ratio. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.00, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 409,155 shares or 2.80% more from 398,001 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,455 shares. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) for 13,661 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) for 18,135 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap has 0% invested in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0% in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). 105,807 are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Adirondack Trust Com accumulated 1,750 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) or 4,208 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). Hanson Mcclain owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 17,039 shares.

More notable recent Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $.25 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports first quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Operational Update and 2019 Guidance: 12 to 18% Production Growth within Cash Flow – Stockhouse” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Espey Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results as well as Announces Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share; plus $0.25 Per Share Regular Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Caps With Straight-A Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $101,846 activity. ONEIL DAVID A also sold $64,108 worth of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) shares. MURPHY PEGGY A sold $37,738 worth of stock or 1,200 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $27,010 was made by Sexauer Roger Nicholas II on Wednesday, June 20.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG to Host National Day of Understanding Focused on Issues of Race, Ethnicity and Inclusion – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Choice Hotels International, salesforce.com, inc, Hormel Foods, Interpublic Group of Companies, United Continental, and Activision Blizzard with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “DDB Chicago to be lead shop on U.S. Army’s multi-billion-dollar ad account – Chicago Business Journal” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Zillow Group, Obsidian Energy, Vipshop, IPG Photonics, lululemon athletica inc., and BlackBerry â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. $117,504 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares were sold by GREENIAUS H JOHN. $1.12M worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was sold by Mergenthaler Frank on Tuesday, August 21. On Monday, November 5 Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold $203,001 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 8,735 shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It has a 14.54 P/E ratio. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 373.56 million shares or 0.04% less from 373.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 2.88M shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 76,156 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 277,128 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 0.93% or 85,435 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 631,331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.04% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Paloma Mgmt has 120,077 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Two Sigma Ltd accumulated 13,425 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 966,060 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.03% or 4.76 million shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 4,092 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 31,800 shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 104,017 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 13.42% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices