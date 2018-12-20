Among 9 analysts covering Greene King PLC (LON:GNK), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Greene King PLC had 34 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has “Add” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Peel Hunt. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Liberum Capital. Berenberg maintained the shares of GNK in report on Monday, September 10 with “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of GNK in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares of GNK in report on Friday, September 7 to “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Greene King plc (LON:GNK) on Friday, June 22 with “Add” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Shore Capital. See Greene King plc (LON:GNK) latest ratings:

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 1.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 2,654 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 140,948 shares with $11.98 billion value, down from 143,602 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $289.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 14.52M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Advisory Group Inc has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 111,085 were accumulated by Stillwater Cap Advisors Limited Co. Spectrum Group owns 1,145 shares. Twin Focus Cap Partners holds 2,779 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,272 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 1.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 141,512 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,187 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 471,549 shares. Moreover, Vantage Partners Lc has 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 105,763 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 12,537 shares. Atria Limited Com stated it has 74,348 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. First Dallas Secs Inc has invested 1.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hgk Asset Management Inc owns 123,235 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 74,400 shares. Sprott holds 1.68% or 79,000 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock. $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 was sold by Schleckser Robert N. 15,850 shares were sold by Verity John R, worth $1.22M. 9,658 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of stock. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, November 26. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Market Perform” rating.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Williams Co (NYSE:WMB) stake by 11,703 shares to 238,571 valued at $6.49B in 2018Q3. It also upped Borg Warner Automotive Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 34 shares and now owns 3,518 shares. Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.64 billion GBP. The firm operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands divisions. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer.