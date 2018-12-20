Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Ball Corp Com (BLL) by 45.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 36,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,605 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, down from 79,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Ball Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 3.26M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 321.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $125.74. About 847,620 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 163 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 282.82 million shares or 1.79% more from 277.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,496 are held by Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 134,451 were accumulated by Huntington Fincl Bank. Private reported 20,260 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 27,216 shares stake. Glenmede Na accumulated 91 shares. 13,602 were reported by D E Shaw Communication. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 206,782 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.65% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Cleararc Inc invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.58% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 288,352 were reported by Impala Asset Management Ltd.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. BLL’s profit will be $189.95M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $262.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 1,259 shares to 67,048 shares, valued at $19.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.74 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 the insider MORRISON SCOTT C sold $1.11 million. 96,667 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares with value of $4.16M were sold by HAYES JOHN A. On Thursday, November 15 BAKER CHARLES E sold $840,674 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 16,647 shares. The insider STRAIN ROBERT D sold $310,100.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $153.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,200 shares to 12,396 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 7,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,007 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. Shares for $693,341 were sold by Trower Alexandra C. on Wednesday, November 14. 31,055 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $4.30 million. LAUDER JANE had sold 36,334 shares worth $4.84 million. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $502,576 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $2.03 million were sold by TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS. The insider Haney Carl P. sold $1.82M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). King Luther Mgmt Corporation accumulated 242,818 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.07% or 7,667 shares. Eulav Asset Management has 0.32% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 142,554 shares stake. Greenleaf Tru has 2,741 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 0.04% or 1,802 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.19% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advsrs Asset Management has 10,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 594,606 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.49% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oppenheimer holds 0.09% or 23,277 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl accumulated 180,894 shares. Brookmont Capital reported 3,369 shares. Prudential has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.