Ethereum Dark (ETHD) targets $0.02947805289 while having -5.95% drop on December 19-20

It was bad day for Ethereum Dark (ETHD), as it declined by $-0.0016960905 or -5.95%, touching $0.0267982299. International Crypto Experts believe that Ethereum Dark (ETHD) is looking for the $0.02947805289 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0623129684227103. The highest price was $0.0284943204 and lowest of $0.0267982299 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0284943204. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, Ethereum Dark (ETHD) tokens went down -13.44% from $0.03096 for coin. For 100 days ETHD is down -12.05% from $0.03047. It traded at $0.06577 200 days ago. Ethereum Dark (ETHD) has 4.20 million coins mined with the market cap $112,553. It has 4.20M coins in circulation. It was founded on 20/09/2017. The Crypto ETHD has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Ethereum Dark is a simple PoW/PoS coin (mainly PoS) based on the Scrypt algorithm.