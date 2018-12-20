Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 23,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.97 million, down from 331,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 26.87 million shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 4.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.20 million, down from 57,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $28.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1466.49. About 8.30 million shares traded or 20.26% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, FB – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SPY, IWM, AMZN, BA – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AMZN vs WMT: Battle of the Titans – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, June 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 27. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $800 target in Friday, October 23 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Piper Jaffray.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22M worth of stock or 2,055 shares. 500 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A. Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $2.32 million. 2,028 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.87 million. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,027 shares to 590,134 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 66.90 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 7,507 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Coe Capital Management Limited owns 3.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,832 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 2,784 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement holds 1.98% or 768,353 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System owns 30,611 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And Prtn has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,351 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.97% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Cap reported 12,573 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 688 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.75% or 626 shares. Reliant Invest Lc invested in 263 shares or 0.37% of the stock. The Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 9,329 shares or 8.61% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For USMV – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Load Up on MU Stock Before Earnings Report? – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cisco’s (CSCO) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Goeckeler David had sold 35,000 shares worth $1.51 million on Friday, June 22. On Monday, September 17 the insider Robbins Charles sold $10.28M. 68,308 shares valued at $3.24 million were sold by Tan Irving on Friday, September 14. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock or 4,373 shares. WEST STEVEN M also sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock or 33,950 shares.