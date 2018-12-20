Among 9 analysts covering Marston’s (LON:MARS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Marston’s had 24 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Peel Hunt. Berenberg maintained Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) rating on Monday, August 6. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 105 target. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Wednesday, November 21. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, July 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Liberum Capital. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. See Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add New Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 1.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,333 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 226,290 shares with $47.68M value, up from 223,957 last quarter. 3M Co now has $108.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $186.79. About 2.61M shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “7 Reasons That 3M’s Guidance Looks Overly Optimistic – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $220 target in Thursday, August 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 24. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $201 target. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, September 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 19,028 shares to 974,849 valued at $111.49 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,512 shares and now owns 361,569 shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was reduced too.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Hammes Eric D. on Monday, September 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $184,500 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Financial owns 2.88 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 154,132 shares. Staley Advisers has invested 3.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 5,154 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Com accumulated 0.19% or 2,340 shares. 5,425 are owned by At National Bank & Trust. Scholtz & Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 1.93% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 39,410 shares. 109 were accumulated by Alphamark Advisors Limited. The New York-based Diker Management Ltd has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,440 shares. Blue Chip Partners stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 211,044 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc owns 1.30 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

MarstonÂ’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 579.18 million GBP. The firm operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing divisions. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries.

More recent Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) news were published by: Time.com which released: “NASA Has Been Visiting Strange, New Worlds for 60 Years. See the Places It’s Gone – TIME” on September 27, 2018. Also Time.com published the news titled: “How We Can Finally Get to Mars – TIME” on September 15, 2016. Theguardian.com‘s news article titled: “Elon Muskâ€™s Mars project is the ultimate symbol of our throwaway culture – The Guardian” with publication date: October 02, 2017 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.72% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 91.4. About 1.11M shares traded. Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.