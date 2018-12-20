Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 424.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc acquired 54,671 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 67,541 shares with $2.98M value, up from 12,870 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $182.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 7.60 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 3.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 12,091 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 22.63%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 351,199 shares with $31.86M value, up from 339,108 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $11.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.31. About 1.04M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Can the iShares Emerging Markets ETF Surge? – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) stake by 3,000 shares to 1,694 valued at $272,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 7,140 shares and now owns 134,954 shares. Black Stone Minerals LP was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor had 2 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 16 to “Equal-Weight”. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Monday, July 2 to “Positive” rating.

Among 10 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 15 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 28. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, December 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, July 20 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Charter Equity on Friday, November 9. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of SWKS in report on Friday, November 9 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 9. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $4.09 million activity. Shares for $261,420 were sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, October 19.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) stake by 5,292 shares to 47,654 valued at $10.66 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 7,200 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.