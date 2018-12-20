Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 84.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 24,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,491 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $621,000, down from 29,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 16.03M shares traded or 75.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 88.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 1,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,738 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $659,000, up from 1,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 206.57% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. EDWARDSON JOHN A also sold $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk reported 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Colony Gp Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Canandaigua Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,250 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Com reported 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 4,351 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. 4,323 were reported by Cetera Advsr Lc. Tributary Management Ltd Liability reported 2,600 shares stake. Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 743,085 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd accumulated 1,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bremer National Association invested in 0.26% or 4,261 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wealthtrust invested in 0.04% or 320 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 27. Oppenheimer maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, September 21. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $184 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FDX in report on Monday, November 2 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 21. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by Avondale given on Thursday, March 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23500 target in Wednesday, June 21 report. The rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23 million worth of stock or 8,441 shares. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M worth of stock or 29,000 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock. 748 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. 1,000 shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D, worth $133,910.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160.0 target in Tuesday, February 6 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 16. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, January 12. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $160.0 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.8% or 12,816 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc holds 2.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 81,125 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Inc Or accumulated 70,750 shares or 3% of the stock. Acropolis Inv Limited Liability holds 19,386 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.6% or 80,082 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 42 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Company has invested 1.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Farm Mutual Automobile has 6.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Asset Mngmt holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 107,281 shares. Yorktown Mgmt stated it has 8,400 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 1.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forward Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,676 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 69,149 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 1.74M are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Redmond Asset Management Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,914 shares.

Geller Family Office Services Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $169.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,433 shares to 319,026 shares, valued at $93.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.