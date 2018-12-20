Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Total Fina S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 123.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 21,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,205 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Total Fina S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 2.68M shares traded or 41.63% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES GAS MARKET AS MORE GLOBAL, MORE COMMODITIZED; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – Total’s Venture-Capital Arm to Invest in China; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific (HPP) by 97.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 7,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.57 million, down from 8,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Hudson Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 2.60 million shares traded or 141.96% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 10.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold HPP shares while 74 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 153.73 million shares or 0.40% less from 154.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Hbk Invests LP reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Prudential has 1.61M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.16% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 1.58 million shares. 33,714 were reported by Quantbot Technology L P. Synovus Financial owns 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 28,529 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 51,802 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 28,952 shares or 0% of the stock. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 4.87 million shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 212,355 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Long Pond Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 141,140 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,920 activity. Another trade for 20,166 shares valued at $665,925 was sold by Barton Christopher James. $197,800 worth of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares were bought by GLASER JONATHAN M. 8,264 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares with value of $249,812 were bought by ANTENUCCI TED R.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HPP’s profit will be $76.54 million for 14.44 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.26% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 38 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, November 7. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 12 to “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 28 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 4. Bank of America maintained Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) rating on Friday, May 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $40 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HPP in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 20 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, August 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS initiated the shares of HPP in report on Monday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, August 10 report.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Pitney Bowes, Alteryx, Summit Materials, MasTec, Lantheus, and Hudson Pacific Properties â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties’ (HPP) CEO Victor Coleman on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific sells San Mateo office campus for $210M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $533.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap (NYSE:GPS) by 72,801 shares to 75,115 shares, valued at $2.17B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrast. (NYSE:MIC) by 71 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 45,740 shares to 48,556 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ESV) by 43,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,088 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: Total Announces the Distribution of Its Second 2018 Interim Dividend – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Alberta’s Radical Actions Impact ConocoPhillips And Total – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in General Dynamics, At Home Group, STMicroelectronics NV, TOTAL SA, EQT, and Hilton Worldwide â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This 4.9%-Yielding Stock Is The Most Defensive Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Dickâ€™s, Dominion Energy, Grubhub, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Microsoft, Nvidia, Total and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 29, 2018.