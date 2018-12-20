Excalibur Management Corp decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 67.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Excalibur Management Corp sold 56,582 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Excalibur Management Corp holds 27,542 shares with $311,000 value, down from 84,124 last quarter. General Electric now has $66.63B valuation. The stock increased 5.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 219.47 million shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital

Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 2.00, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 5 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 2 sold and reduced positions in Wisconsin Energy Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 204,289 shares, up from 184,289 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wisconsin Energy Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kempner Mgmt stated it has 289,979 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. 252,293 are owned by Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Liability Com. Thompson Investment Management holds 1.98% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 985,483 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sun Life Financial Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,546 shares. 42,047 were accumulated by Wendell David Assoc. Guyasuta Advisors Incorporated reported 202,799 shares stake. Fincl Mgmt Pro Inc holds 8,325 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 21,528 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Greylin Mangement Inc holds 217,765 shares. Bouchey Financial stated it has 29,780 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Lc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dorsey And Whitney Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc invested in 107,794 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $16 target in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, October 2 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by CFRA. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, June 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, October 2.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. 191,000 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $2.49M on Tuesday, July 24. 10,000 shares valued at $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6. DSOUZA FRANCISCO also bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Next For General Electric’s Stock? Here’s A Technical Take (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Is in Rally Mode Today – Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Popped 7% Tuesday — Then Gave Most of It Back – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric’s Big Split – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEC Energy declares $0.59 dividend – WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2018: KMI, WEC, HON – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “WEC Energy Group (WEC) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) CEO Gale Klappa on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “After A 13% Drop It’s Time To Look Again At WEC Energy Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $34.22 million activity.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.3% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. for 23,124 shares. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc owns 6,194 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.08% invested in the company for 103,957 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 18,702 shares.

Analysts await WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 11.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.71 per share. WEC’s profit will be $198.78 million for 28.30 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by WEC Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.86% negative EPS growth.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $22.50 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.