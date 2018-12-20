Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Oshkosh Corp (OSK) stake by 7.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 4,900 shares as Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s stock declined 9.11%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 60,731 shares with $4.33M value, down from 65,631 last quarter. Oshkosh Corp now has $4.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 707,635 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has declined 27.56% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 80% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 8,553 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 13.19%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 19,244 shares with $1.94M value, up from 10,691 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $6.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 702,251 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 1.28M shares to 2.67 million valued at $74.44M in 2018Q3. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 910,918 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Oshkosh had 7 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $83 target. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 17 report. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold OSK shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.63 million shares or 1.82% less from 63.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 17,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 3,750 are held by Clinton Grp. Archford Strategies Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 51,907 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.02% or 234,286 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 51,384 shares. American Assets Investment Lc has invested 0.18% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Victory holds 209,109 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,297 are owned by Opus Limited Liability Company. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 175,465 shares. Cap Research Invsts reported 500,000 shares. Tributary Management Limited owns 21,100 shares.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.84 per share. OSK’s profit will be $66.14 million for 16.87 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.31% negative EPS growth.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $633,028 activity. Schoner Tina R. bought $42,071 worth of stock. $700,000 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Nerenhausen Frank R. on Wednesday, November 28.

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stake by 16,275 shares to 1,020 valued at $37,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,511 shares and now owns 50,449 shares. Consumer Discret Sel Sect Spdr Etf (XLY) was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $14.53 million activity. Another trade for 4,167 shares valued at $431,299 was sold by King James Winston. On Tuesday, September 4 Ryu Marcus sold $2.00M worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 20,000 shares. Conway Craig also sold $38,448 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 1,004 shares valued at $87,117 was sold by Polelle Michael. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider Hung Priscilla sold $513,834. Another trade for 798 shares valued at $67,830 was sold by DUBOIS GUY. $565,422 worth of stock was sold by Sherry Steven P. on Tuesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stifel Corporation accumulated 18,632 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 43,964 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,782 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn accumulated 213,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,125 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mgmt Limited. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 49,324 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connable Office holds 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 4,058 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 371,278 were reported by Frontier Management Ltd Com. Rhumbline Advisers reported 84,666 shares.