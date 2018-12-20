Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.17M, down from 250,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 3.95M shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99M, down from 18,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.15. About 2.16M shares traded or 34.94% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $348.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,797 shares to 59,927 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 7 analysts covering British Amrcn Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. British Amrcn Tobacco had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, December 10, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, May 25. On Thursday, September 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Investec to “Buy”. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 4 by Investec. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 2.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 26.56% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.64 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $120.67M for 35.54 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 1,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Alta Capital Management Ltd holds 1.5% or 207,421 shares in its portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 3,851 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 9,756 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.07% stake. Thornburg Inv stated it has 0.32% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Westpac Banking invested in 39,503 shares. 218,910 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Stevens LP invested in 39,583 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Allen Lc owns 24,470 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 279 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 3,720 shares.