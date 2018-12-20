Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 8.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 2,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.22 million, down from 25,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $222.21. About 656,394 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co Com (ESRX) by 16021% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 64,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,484 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.13 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 1.56 million shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 16/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS: `GAG CLAUSES’ NOT PART OF THEIR RETAIL PACTS; 29/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS RECENT PRICE DROP `EGREGIOUS’: CREDIT SUISSE; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Medco Containment Life Insurance Company and Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Developing Implications; 12/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS LAUNCHES RETAIL PHARMACY PILOT PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees Express Scripts Deal Completed by Dec. 31; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CIGNA EXPECTS TO HAVE A DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO OF ABOUT 49% FOLLOWING ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL TO PROVIDE GREATER THAN ABOUT $600 MLN IN RETAINED SYNERGIES – PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 02/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.76

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6,115 shares to 87,064 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Etf (VEA) by 174,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Atwood Palmer Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 399,843 shares. Boys Arnold And Co holds 1,240 shares. Alexandria Llc has invested 5.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Service invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1,750 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 252 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 710 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Newbrook Cap Advsrs LP has invested 5.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Mairs & Pwr has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 140,087 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. David R Rahn & Associates, California-based fund reported 2,860 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0.03% or 21,430 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $3.94 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Wednesday, July 25. Parasnis Abhay also sold $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Shares for $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ativo Capital Management Limited accumulated 10,019 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 1,405 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.03% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 2.44M shares. Asset holds 0.18% or 41,025 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability owns 3,800 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 19,201 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,660 shares. Thompson Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 58,698 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Stockton has 0.57% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 11,821 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Partners Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 3,440 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.39% or 1.72 million shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,058 shares. Oak Associates Oh reported 168,828 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 259,277 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 7,825 are owned by American Registered Advisor.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 45,218 shares to 4,782 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.