Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 5,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 11.89 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 23.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 882,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.64M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.42 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $293.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 8,270 shares to 51,028 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 28,097 are owned by Torray Limited Liability. Utah Retirement System invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Halsey Inc Ct reported 78,724 shares stake. Beacon Fincl Grp, Texas-based fund reported 115,988 shares. Moreover, Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,213 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited accumulated 2.78% or 248,048 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 9,223 shares stake. Yorktown Management & accumulated 50,000 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Renaissance Investment Grp Limited Liability owns 33,673 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,088 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Blue Financial Capital invested in 31,138 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 622,435 shares. Tctc Limited owns 141,374 shares. Barnett And Company Incorporated holds 3,639 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Co has 247,160 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, December 15 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Agricole with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 10 report. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 5. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, February 5. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $83.0 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Wednesday, August 12.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of stock. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. The insider Hansen Neil A sold $214,914.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Goodyear Tire had 46 analyst reports since October 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of GT in report on Wednesday, March 30 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, December 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 22 by Berenberg. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $36 target in Thursday, April 26 report. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Jefferies initiated The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) rating on Tuesday, November 29. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $36.50 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Wednesday, October 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GT shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adage Capital Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 65,312 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 15,330 are held by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.5% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Aperio Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.11% or 95,216 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 43,453 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 278,101 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 120 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 430,680 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 76,542 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 597,547 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 676 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Llc.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $5.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 10,150 shares to 115,056 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 202,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).