Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 11,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,291 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.06M, up from 107,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 13.74M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 16.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 10,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,296 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.89 million, up from 62,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 27.01M shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Exclusive: It’s really simple to skirt Facebook’s new privacy rules; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 19/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Facebook, Inc. (FB); 19/04/2018 – The fault does not lie with Facebook, the researchers said, but more can be done by Facebook and other social login providers to prevent abuse; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Signs of systemic mismanagement” at Facebook; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 30, the company rating was downgraded by Jyske Bank. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, November 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Axiom Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 28. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, January 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. 4,761 shares valued at $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. 452,600 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $87.97M. On Monday, September 24 Cox Christopher K sold $871,068 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $126,638. $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835 worth of stock or 2,112 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $764.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,537 shares to 290,568 shares, valued at $33.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,411 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 5 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 23 by Macquarie Research. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Sunday, April 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Tudor Pickering on Tuesday, January 26. Hilliard Lyons initiated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, June 7. Hilliard Lyons has “Long-Term Buy” rating and $90 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, March 8 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 18. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Hold” on Monday, April 23. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, February 5. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $83.0 target.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 15,850 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. 7,562 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620. 2,798 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28.

