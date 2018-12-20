Nli International Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 13.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 1,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,057 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, up from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $269.47. About 799,316 shares traded or 53.63% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept

Courage Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 112.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 186,721 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”; 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 19/03/2018 – Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a firm used by the Trump campaign, for misuse of data; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, March 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, September 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Gabelli initiated it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Wednesday, October 7 report.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $607,224 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $286,066 was sold by KNOWLING ROBERT E JR. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $156,175. $176,910 worth of stock was sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Lc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mirador Prns Limited Partnership owns 1,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 34 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 3% or 25,714 shares in its portfolio. 16,816 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.53% or 27,278 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 57,305 shares. 879 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Ltd Company. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile accumulated 862 shares. Comerica holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,323 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 98,858 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Gatan Acquisition Requires Further UK Review – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Technologies: A Fantastic Company, Fantastically Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DAT Broker TMS hits all-time high for new customers in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Far Could Roper Technologies Fall? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2018.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,340 shares to 29,010 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 382,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,090 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. Aegis Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Morgan Stanley. William Blair maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 28 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 2,648 shares worth $392,937. Shares for $45.85 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $123,218 was sold by Stretch Colin. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835 worth of stock. Another trade for 38,164 shares valued at $5.45 million was made by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, November 13.