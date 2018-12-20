Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 230,222 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads. via @Curbed; 19/04/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Mr. Quinn Williams as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 05/04/2018 – Kremlin calls Facebook’s removal of Russian media accounts censorship; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 5.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 29,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.12M, down from 509,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 8.11 million shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 82,417 shares to 505,912 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 6,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HST’s profit will be $307.55 million for 10.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HST shares while 168 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 697.67 million shares or 1.95% less from 711.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Japan-based Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.03% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.72M shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division invested 0.23% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Assets Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 45,000 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt holds 220,426 shares. Motco owns 9,292 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 19,184 shares. Sei Investments Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Oakbrook Invs accumulated 42,245 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 355,540 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.13% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Nomura Hldg Inc has 108,246 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 89,900 shares. Scout Inc reported 3.29M shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 24,186 shares.

More important recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Host Hotels boosts year forecast – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Host: Buy This REIT – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Barclays Downgrades Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Host Hotels & Resorts had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Sunday, May 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 16. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, July 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 23 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HST in report on Monday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Evercore downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) on Wednesday, July 20 to “Hold” rating. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) on Wednesday, April 19 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 9 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 5,495 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,470 shares. Darsana Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 250,000 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 86,000 are held by General Invsts. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 281,103 shares. Hillman Com reported 189,383 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt owns 14,443 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd holds 2,682 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 20,080 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 419 are owned by Ironwood Ltd. Beech Hill Advsr holds 41,910 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd owns 2,971 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Grp Inc invested in 932,421 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.64% or 98,401 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, April 4 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 1. As per Thursday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, August 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Mizuho. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, September 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, January 13. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 4 by Axiom Capital.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. $813,248 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $9.33 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Shares for $10.77 million were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,185 shares worth $5.19M. Shares for $109.28 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, July 23. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $117,840 was sold by Stretch Colin.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Watch’ As Facebook Climbs Another 50% – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Facebook Stock Is Very Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Having Faith in the Stock – Live Trading News” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Facebook Watch’s Biggest Hurdles – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.