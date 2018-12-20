Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries (DY) by 19.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 10,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,474 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37 million, up from 53,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 543,333 shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 209,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.46M, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 128,129 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.29 million shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $33.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rise Ed Cayman Ltd by 333,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 9, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 4. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Tuesday, April 10 report.

Among 11 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Dycom had 46 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 5 report. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, December 15. As per Wednesday, November 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 27. FBR Capital maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rating on Thursday, May 25. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $112 target. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 28 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 2 report.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 26,309 shares to 239,284 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neos Therapeutic by 270,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,201 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2.