Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 141 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 205 decreased and sold their positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 427.63 million shares, up from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cabot Oil & Gas Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 161 Increased: 102 New Position: 39.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 2.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc acquired 3,546 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 129,925 shares with $13.94 million value, up from 126,379 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $87.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.68. About 141,083 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Vanguard Msci European Etf (VGK) stake by 14,621 shares to 70,880 valued at $3.99 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 3,088 shares and now owns 10,753 shares. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 31. $999,496 worth of stock was bought by Craighead Martin S on Thursday, October 25.

Among 14 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Texas Instruments had 15 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Nomura. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 16,283 shares stake. Wms owns 3,203 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Atwood Palmer reported 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 2.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Co owns 24,910 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prelude Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 19,751 shares. Wright Service has invested 1.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kistler reported 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5,000 are held by Clarkston Limited Liability. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 6.97M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Corp holds 0% or 2,964 shares in its portfolio. Security Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 4,291 shares. 289,718 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 80,167 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has declined 8.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.73 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 19.75% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for 16.40 million shares. Cabot owns 768,567 shares or 10.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brenham Capital Management L.P. has 6.66% invested in the company for 1.95 million shares. The New York-based Luminus Management Llc has invested 4.26% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 168,622 shares.

