Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 176 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 137 decreased and sold their holdings in Targa Resources Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 204.78 million shares, up from 201.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Targa Resources Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 16 to 15 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 102 Increased: 117 New Position: 59.

Federated Investors Inc increased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 121.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 127,631 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock declined 17.35%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 232,443 shares with $29.61 million value, up from 104,812 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $15.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $98.39. About 866,045 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. TRGP’s profit will be $32.09 million for 67.23 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.33% EPS growth.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It has a 30.76 P/E ratio. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 3.65M shares traded or 60.93% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has declined 4.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Rr Advisors Llc holds 10.17% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. for 1.89 million shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc owns 6.96 million shares or 8.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Samson Capital Management Llc has 7.71% invested in the company for 122,907 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has invested 7.05% in the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13.22 million shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Jefferies Global Energy Conference – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Global Payments had 11 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, August 3. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GPN in report on Friday, August 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Monday, November 5. Wedbush maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Tuesday, August 28. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $135 target. Citigroup maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Friday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

