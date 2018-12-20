Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 30,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,690 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.14 million, up from 151,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 635,052 shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 5.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 3,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,188 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.49M, up from 56,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.16% or $22.5 during the last trading session, reaching $162.51. About 15.29 million shares traded or 616.40% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse: FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Concerns ‘Valid,’ But Selloff Creates Buying Opportunity – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 12/18: (ADRO) (JBL) Higher; (SURF) (MU) (FDX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/19: (ADRO) (CIVI) (JBL) Higher; (SURF) (GSAT) (MU) (FDX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dan Nathan’s FedEx Trade (NYSE:FDX) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When FedEx Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. Shares for $281,124 were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Invest Limited Com has invested 0.29% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New South Cap Management holds 294,612 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,891 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Afam has invested 1.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability New York, a New York-based fund reported 2,085 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel owns 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 910 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 3,749 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.84% or 22,602 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company reported 950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.3% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,725 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,278 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 12,798 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,108 shares or 0% of the stock.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 22,063 shares to 46,917 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,835 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 4. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Friday, January 5 to “Buy”. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, February 6 to “Outperform”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 3 by TheStreet. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Wednesday, December 20 with “Hold”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Sunday, February 11. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $270.0 target.

Among 37 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 108 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, January 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, October 16. Robert W. Baird maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Wednesday, November 15. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $232.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ADS in report on Friday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $227 target in Friday, January 26 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, September 18 with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of ADS in report on Wednesday, January 3 to “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 23,369 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 36,471 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 475 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 4,550 shares. Of Vermont owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,088 shares. Axa has invested 0.13% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Polaris Cap Mngmt Llc holds 2,255 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 56 shares. Icon Advisers, Colorado-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Bremer Association reported 5,537 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,200 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $686.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 112,721 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $101.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 91,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,635 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Target, The Gap, Alliance Data, Foot Locker, The Travelers Companies, and Hecla Mining â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data Systems Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2018. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Technology And Telecom Dashboard – Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems: Mr. Market Is Too Pessimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2018.