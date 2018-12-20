Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) had an increase of 7.46% in short interest. POOL’s SI was 1.26M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.46% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 244,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)’s short sellers to cover POOL’s short positions. The SI to Pool Corporation’s float is 3.26%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.8. About 249,602 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL)

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) stake by 9.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 44,865 shares as Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC)’s stock declined 17.38%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 520,215 shares with $64.62 million value, up from 475,350 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp. now has $4.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.12. About 207,076 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn

Among 2 analysts covering Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Howard Hughes had 3 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 13. Citigroup maintained The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) rating on Monday, August 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $157 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 62,358 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Nomura Hldg has 331,396 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 82,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palo Cap Inc, a California-based fund reported 8,015 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Inc reported 102,792 shares stake. Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 2,342 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 5.62M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Advisory Research Incorporated has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1,500 shares. Paragon Assocs Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture reported 5,000 shares stake. 56 are held by Huntington Bankshares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 21 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru holds 0.06% or 282,562 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Upstream energy co. to move HQ to former CB&I campus in The Woodlands – Houston Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Itâ€™s official: McDermott leases entire Houston building for new HQ – Houston Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Take two: Dine-in cinema to anchor Woodlands development after canceling plans for Cypress location – Houston Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The Howard Hughes Corp. opens Victoria Ward Park in Honolulu with an immersive light show by Symmetry Labs (Slideshow) – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to open in Columbia, Maryland – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 4 sales for $100.50 million activity. The insider MODEL ALLEN J bought $108,980. Shares for $5.47M were bought by Weinreb David on Friday, November 9. Herlitz Grant bought $499,912 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) on Friday, November 9. $109,880 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shares were bought by Furber Jeffrey D.. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. had sold 51,660 shares worth $6.52 million on Thursday, September 20. 2,070 shares valued at $199,320 were bought by Treacy Simon Joseph on Monday, December 17.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 338,251 shares to 6.03M valued at $659.41 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 196,900 shares and now owns 6.77M shares. Stanley Black & Deck. (NYSE:SWK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pool had 3 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, July 3, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $16.45 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J, worth $6.46M. 13,000 Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) shares with value of $2.11 million were sold by Joslin Mark W. 5,766 shares were sold by SLEDD ROBERT C, worth $939,644. 10,000 shares valued at $1.64M were sold by COOK ARTHUR D on Thursday, August 30.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Board of Directors of Valmet Oyj has decided on new share-based incentive plans for key employees and on the acquisition of own shares – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on TESARO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pool, Zebra Technologies, Cadence Design, and TherapeuticsMD â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – POOL – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wolf Acquisition Corp. Provides Update – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MCFT vs. POOL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 35.49 million shares or 0.99% less from 35.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clough Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Polen Ltd stated it has 5,916 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 11,100 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 14,727 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn reported 0.21% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 30 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 28,295 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc holds 393,263 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). M&T State Bank Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation holds 0.37% or 171,540 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Nuveen Asset Llc owns 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 8,816 shares.