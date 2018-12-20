Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) by 9.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 44,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,215 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.62M, up from 475,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 375,958 shares traded or 74.61% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 0.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 157,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.38 billion, down from 30.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $171.95. About 1.83 million shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.12 per share. SPG’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.31 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.05 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.90% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Simon Property Group had 79 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Monday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 28 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Monday, March 27. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $224 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Boenning & Scattergood. Jefferies maintained the shares of SPG in report on Friday, June 16 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2311.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 295,395 shares to 11.27M shares, valued at $1.06B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 15,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.31% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested in 0.37% or 22,916 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 149,126 shares. 45,910 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Amica Mutual Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 31,495 shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 7,326 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma has invested 0.1% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Usca Ria Ltd holds 0.8% or 44,292 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.43% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Green Street Limited Liability reported 81,107 shares stake. 6.78 million were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.27 million activity. 6,000 shares valued at $1.12 million were sold by RULLI JOHN on Tuesday, October 30.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 747,180 shares to 16.31 million shares, valued at $345.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 191,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,718 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc has invested 0.1% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Locust Wood Advisers Limited Company stated it has 302,701 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,554 shares. 10,950 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 33,732 shares. Greystone Limited Liability accumulated 72,672 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Fsi Ltd Com owns 27,129 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 5,072 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & owns 86,514 shares. Moreover, Swift Run Capital Mgmt has 8.03% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 74,123 shares. Huntington Retail Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 56 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 82,718 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 412 shares stake. Swiss Natl Bank reported 71,500 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory has invested 0.07% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $100.50 million activity. $745,203 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P.. The insider MODEL ALLEN J bought $108,980. On Friday, November 9 the insider Weinreb David bought $5.47M. The insider Furber Jeffrey D. bought $109,880. Treacy Simon Joseph also bought $199,320 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) on Monday, December 17.

