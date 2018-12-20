Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 171 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 161 reduced and sold their stakes in Leggett & Platt Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 96.05 million shares, down from 98.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Leggett & Platt Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 130 Increased: 115 New Position: 56.

Financial Advantage Inc decreased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 13.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Advantage Inc sold 32,707 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 15.87%. The Financial Advantage Inc holds 205,342 shares with $3.78 million value, down from 238,049 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $4.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 1.05M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 4 insider sales for $231,549 activity. Mathews Jessica Tuchman had sold 15,000 shares worth $203,594 on Friday, December 14. JOHNSON JOIA M sold $330,322 worth of stock. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $398,750 was bought by NELSON RONALD L. $97,370 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares were bought by Evans Gerald. The insider Upchurch W Howard Jr sold 40,688 shares worth $602,711. $147,340 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Hytinen Barry on Tuesday, November 20.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hanesbrands’ Declining Moat – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Hanesbrands A Value Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Hanesbrands’ Champion Brand Is Killing It – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 3% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 272,925 shares. Sasco Cap Ct stated it has 3.43M shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 1,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telos Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 18,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Victory Mgmt Inc reported 5,352 shares. 538 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Company. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp reported 84,639 shares. Girard Partners has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 42,456 shares. Strs Ohio reported 654,489 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% or 3.71 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Hanesbrands had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HBI in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 17.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HBI’s profit will be $169.56 million for 6.44 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $720,912 activity.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 4.25% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for 417,739 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 1.56 million shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.44% invested in the company for 535,406 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 1.93% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 76,763 shares.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 16.86 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. LEG’s profit will be $74.34M for 15.80 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow falls 100 points as market tries to rebound from Fed-day rout – CNBC” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – The Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Partners Looks Poised To Re-Establish Distribution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.