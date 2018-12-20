Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 284 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 263 decreased and sold their stakes in Crown Castle International Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 377.74 million shares, down from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Crown Castle International Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 18 to 15 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 234 Increased: 198 New Position: 86.

Financial Advantage Inc increased Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) stake by 285.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Advantage Inc acquired 129,793 shares as Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 10.38%. The Financial Advantage Inc holds 175,252 shares with $3.62 million value, up from 45,459 last quarter. Realogy Holdings Corp now has $1.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 117,532 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 2 analyst reports since November 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was initiated by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11.29M shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 22,800 shares. Shufro Rose & Com accumulated 240,105 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fin Advantage reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Swiss Bankshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 227,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 12,857 shares or 0% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,378 shares stake. Broadview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,475 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 90 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Limited Liability. Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 749,300 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 260,134 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $362,530 activity. Silva Enrique bought $99,330 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Tuesday, November 13. Niederauer Duncan L bought 10,000 shares worth $178,500. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $84,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Friday, November 16.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 161,767 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.