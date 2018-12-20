Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 40% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.86M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table)

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 448.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 10,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,258 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 2,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 2.14M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Where McDonald’s reigns as most popular brand in 50 states – Chicago Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “More planes, bigger facilities part of UPS’ peak season plans – Memphis Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – DHL’s First Holiday Weekend Numbers Show The Seasonal Shipping Demand Is On Track – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Deploys Purpose-Built Navigation For UPS Service Personnel – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: FedEx, UPS surcharge increases to play ‘big role in the future of free shipping’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Willis George sold $523,218.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $585.71 million activity. Markowitz Sean N bought 1,700 shares worth $100,470. Fusco Jack A bought 15,000 shares worth $888,000. On Friday, June 22 Zichal Heather sold $234,064 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 3,406 shares. BRANDOLINI NUNO had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.30 million. 9.00M shares valued at $584.37 million were sold by ICAHN CARL C on Wednesday, June 27.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Enbridge completes acquisitions of remaining Houston-based MLP operations – Houston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Feds give Corpus Christi LNG green light to begin testing gas flows – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cheniere awards $2.02B contract for sixth LNG train in Sabine Pass, Louisiana – Houston Business Journal” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG co. Tellurian lands first customer for export facility – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

