Financial Engines Advisors Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shorts Up By 1.87%

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 1221.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc acquired 2,614 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 2,828 shares with $1.05M value, up from 214 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $181.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $318.98. About 760,346 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) had an increase of 1.87% in short interest. OMC’s SI was 28.02M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.87% from 27.51 million shares previously. With 2.15M avg volume, 13 days are for Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC)’s short sellers to cover OMC’s short positions. The SI to Omnicom Group Inc’s float is 12.57%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 359,618 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 29,106 are owned by Roanoke Asset Ny. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,443 shares. New York-based M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co accumulated 264 shares. Mckinley Management Delaware stated it has 20,600 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 896 shares. Monetary Group Inc owns 1.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,605 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership accumulated 634,609 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 226,460 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 17,132 are held by Osborne Partners Capital Ltd Liability Company. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,380 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,341 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Grp reported 2,343 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 1.4% or 32,317 shares in its portfolio.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 3,578 shares to 68,023 valued at $10.97 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) stake by 119,721 shares and now owns 202,162 shares. Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) was reduced too.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. 1,640 shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E, worth $602,733. $1.75M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Tigress Financial. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 16 by UBS.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. Shares for $6,881 were sold by Hewitt Dennis E. on Monday, July 23. RICE LINDA JOHNSON had sold 533 shares worth $40,657 on Thursday, October 18. Nelson Jonathan B. had sold 13,000 shares worth $1.01 million on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Llc, California-based fund reported 532,532 shares. 35,595 were accumulated by Chatham Capital Incorporated. Whittier Co stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartline Invest Corp owns 3,851 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Eastern Commercial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Community Financial Bank Na owns 21,079 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 989,096 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 499,462 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 20,112 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Jones Finance Lllp has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Voloridge Management Limited Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 383,803 shares.