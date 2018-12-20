Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) had an increase of 38.46% in short interest. PLBC’s SI was 1,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 38.46% from 1,300 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s short sellers to cover PLBC’s short positions. The SI to Plumas Bancorp’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 11,132 shares traded or 71.39% up from the average. Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) has risen 4.22% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 14/03/2018 Plumas Bancorp Ranked 5th Best Performing Community Bank in the Nation; 22/05/2018 – Plumas Bank Agrees to Purchase Carson City, Nevada Branch from Mutual of Omaha Bank; 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Macdonald Joins Plumas Bank as Vice Pres, Ag/Commercial Loan Expert; 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT; 30/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP – EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018, IT WILL INCREASE ITS MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR; 17/04/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP PLBC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.63; 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q Net $3.3M; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 22/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANK TO BUY CARSON CITY, NV BRANCH FROM MUTUAL OF OMAHA

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 27.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 3.22M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 8.31M shares with $950.21 million value, down from 11.53M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $765.76B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 40.78 million shares traded or 8.78% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking services and products in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company has market cap of $110.45 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines.

More notable recent Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form S-3 PLUMAS BANCORP – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Plumas Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank Branch in Carson City, Nevada – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plumas Bancorp Ranked 5th Best Performing Community Bank in the Nation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nebe Joins Plumas Bank as Vice President, Commercial/Ag Loan Expert – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $77,498 activity. Kenny Richard Francis also bought $24,887 worth of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares. RYBACK ANDREW J bought $15,732 worth of stock or 600 shares. 676 shares were bought by McClintock Robert J, worth $17,828 on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.40, from 2.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Plumas Bancorp shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 504,141 shares or 5.71% less from 534,650 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard owns 123,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 3,349 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 4,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 8,604 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 54,861 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 10,053 shares. Maltese Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 34,376 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 6,162 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) or 1,860 shares. Zpr Invest Management holds 96,477 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhenman Prtn Asset Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,887 shares. Pinnacle Finance Inc holds 223,197 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Lvw Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Baldwin Mgmt Llc has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Agricole S A reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Rech Global, a California-based fund reported 108.97 million shares. Schmidt P J Investment has 121,998 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,877 shares. Argent Mngmt Llc holds 212,398 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Group Limited Liability Company owns 82,318 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 157,506 shares. Moreover, Westwood Hldgs Group Incorporated has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.46M shares. Thornburg Investment Management Incorporated reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Club Tru Na holds 2.39% or 179,888 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Friday, July 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Friday, September 7 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, November 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, October 12 to “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $124 target. Argus Research maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 1,571 valued at $502.72 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Qorvo Inc stake by 60,016 shares and now owns 554,116 shares. Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2018 : F, TEVA, EEP, QQQ, EMB, AMD, MSFT, BAC, FOXA, CMCSA, DWDP, WFC – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.88 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.